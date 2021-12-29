With the current covid restrictions in Scotland in place, Hogmanay will be a bit different from years gone by.

What’s happening? Covid restrictions, which include a cap on numbers for indoor events, are in place across Scotland to help halt the huge spread of the Omicron variant. Because of this, many big Hogmanay events have been cancelled but there are still some going ahead.

Here we take a look at some Hogmanay events in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are your New Year plans?

Oran Mor

Where: Top of Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8QX

When: From 6.45pm

The team Òran Mór said: “ We are happy to announce our Hogmanay Parties are all going ahead. Whilst we’re delighted to confirm that we can still accommodate you this Hogmanay, please be advised that in order to comply with the latest Government guidelines, your group may be allocated to a bar area other than the bar you have previously booked. We trust this will be acceptable to you.”

There are four options: Hogmanay in The Auditorium with four course dinner and live entertainment – including some ceilidh classics – from the in house band Amplifive. Hogmanay in The Brasserie which includes a three course meal, Hogmanay in The Bar with DJ Mark Robb and Hogmanay in The Club Room with DJ Neil Hood.

How to book tickets: Tickets for the Auditorium are £99-per-person, £20 for the bar and £20 for the club. Book here .

Bingo Loco

Where: Slay, 24 Glassford Street, G1 1UL

When: From 7pm.

What’s on: If you like bingo and raves, this is one for you. Expect confetti with CO2 cannons, foul-mouthed wind-up merchants, cheeky stage performers and prizes for the very best Christmas themed outfits.

How to book: Tickets are £20, get them on the Bingo Loco website.

VEGA

Where: YOTEL Glasgow, 260 Argyle Street, G2 8QW

When: 8pm to 2am

What’s on: Guests will be treated to a welcome cocktail from Wild Cat Gin on arrival and a complimentary glass of fizz when the clock strikes midnight. Guests can also keep the party flowing with instagrammable cocktails and sharing plates with food available to order until 10pm. The team posted: “We’ve got a feeling New Years Eve at #VEGAglasgow is going to be a showstopper!”

How to book: Tickets £25pp. Email [email protected] to reserve your tickets.

Radisson Red

Where: 25 Tunnel St, Finnieston Quay, Glasgow G3 8HL

When: from 8pm