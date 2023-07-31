Welcome to the Glaswegian cycling enthusiast’s ultimate guide to the 11 best cycling routes in and around Glasgow!

In honour of the UCI World Cycling Championships beginning this week, running from August 3 to August 13, we put together this list of the best cycling routes in Glasgow, North Lanarkshire, East Dunbartonshire, and beyond!

Whether you’re a seasoned rider seeking an adrenaline-pumping challenge or a leisurely pedaler in search of picturesque landscapes, Scotland’s largest city has an abundance of cycling trails to cater to all skill levels and preferences.

From exhilarating mountain paths that wind through rugged terrain to serene routes alongside tranquil rivers and lochs, Glasgow boasts a diverse array of cycling opportunities that showcase the region’s breathtaking natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. This article will take you on a virtual tour, exploring hidden gems and well-trodden paths alike, while providing invaluable tips on the routes and local highlights to make the most of your two-wheeled adventure.

So, grab your helmet, pump up those tires, and get ready to embark on unforgettable cycling journeys our fair city. Let’s pedal our way through Glasgow’s finest cycling havens, each one promising a unique experience that will leave you longing for more.

1 . West Loch Lomond Cycle Path A 28km/17 mile stretch o mostly traffic-free paths travelling lochside from Balloch to Tarbet - you can even cycle all the way from Glasgow up to Balloch using the Sustrans cycle path network - although that would turn this cycle into an all-day affair, the good news is you can jump on the train home from Tarbet.

2 . Falkirk Wheel via the Forth and Clyde canal Falkirk isn’t as far away as you might think, especially when you’re cycling up the Forth & Clyde Canal from North Glasgow taking in the stunning views. It’s about 37km in total from Glasgow to Falkirk. Photo: Michael Gillen

3 . Glasgow to Uddingston A fairly easy cycle - and perfect for commuters - you can follow the River Clyde along the Cuningar Loop coming off at Newton and cycling through a mostly rural route before arriving in Uddingston. It’s about 11 miles, or 17 and a half kilometres.

4 . Pollok Country Park A stunning cycle where you don’t even need to leave Glasgow - you even get a chance to wave at the highland cows as you whizz by on your bike. It’s an easy enough ride for beginners, and is approximately a 10km loop. Photo: philip sermanni / Alamy Stock Ph