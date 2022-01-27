On average 1.6 million people take a driving test each year across Britain, but some test centres have far higher pass rates than others.

The coronavirus pandemic severely hampered the number of tests carried out. In the 12 months to March 2021, just under 440,000 tests were conducted, with half of drivers (217,000) passing.

The most recent figures available for this year, covering the six months from April to September 2021, shows a big increase in the volume of tests carried out.

Some 700,000 tests were completed, again with about half (350,000) of drivers passing.

A Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency spokesperson said: “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.

“The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

“All candidates are assessed to the same standard and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.”

In Scotland there were 8,678 conducted between April 2020 and September 2021 and 43,920. This means 53.8% of tests resulted in a pass.

Here’s the pass rate of driving centres in Glasgow

Anniesland had a total of 5,131 tests with 2,172 passes which means that 42.3% of tests resulted in a pass.

These figures also show that Anniesland is the number one hardest place to pass a driving test in Scotland.

Shieldhall had a total of 3,516 tests with 1,530 passes, which means that 43.5% of tests resulted in a pass.

These figures show that Shieldhall is the second hardest place to pass a driving test in Scotland.

Baillieston had a total of 3,923 tests with 1,841 passes, which means that 46.9% of tests resulted in a pass.