The eight cheapest places to buy your kids back-to-school uniform in Glasgow

Here’s how to save on the kids school uniforms in Glasgow this year!

As children across Glasgow enjoy the summer holidays, parents are no doubt already looking ahead to the next school year. It’s no secret that “back to school” can be a pricey business, especially when it comes to the school uniform.

The Children’s Society found that parents are spending an average of £422 a year on secondary school uniforms and around £287 on primary uniforms for their little ones. Some schools even request that parents buy full uniform sets with school logos on each item, including socks - and costs can quickly add up.

Check the bottom of this article for the cheapest places to find school clothes in Glasgow - while you can find great deals at pre-loved stores, get school uniform items for free from uniform banks and exchange programmes, or benefit from a grant - the cheapest place to buy a school uniform in Glasgow brand-new is Aldi and Lidl, although other options are avaliable.

The price point at Aldi and Lidl for school uniforms are:

Sweatshirt – £1.50

2x polo shirts – £1.75

Girl’s pleated skirt – £1.75

Boy’s trousers – £1.75

Nine tips to save on your kids school uniform in Glasgow:

Start the hunt for uniforms early

When schools break up for the holidays, many parents take their kid’s old uniforms to charity shops or straight to the school as a hand-me-down for others. It’s worth looking early to avoid disappointment by the end of the summer break.

Message online community groups

Join multiple online groups in your local area as well as national parenting groups to increase the chances of finding clothes for sale. Local groups particularly help if you’re after branded uniform clothing.

Uniform swapping

Many parents start online groups specific to their local school where you can easily swap clothing such as a top or a blazer for a skirt or a pair of trousers. Start looking straight away so you have the best available options.

Look for back-to-school deals

The moment the holidays near an end, back-to-school deals come in full swing. Make sure to subscribe to email offers from supermarkets and outlets so you can take advantage of deals such as 10 to 20% off uniform items.

Pre-loved giveaways

Check around selling groups for members who are selling bundles of school uniforms as part of free giveaways. Make sure to turn post notifications so you don’t miss out as they will likely be given away quickly.

Shop around for deals

Every shop has different deals on uniforms when it comes to plain pieces of clothing like white shirts. Note down which has the best offers, search online to see if it’s cheaper to click and collect, and then head down in person to make your final choice.

Go directly to the school

Heading straight to the schools is a great way to get free school uniforms. Lots of kits are donated at the end of the academic year and are available for collection in the first month of re-opening - but be wary that it’s usually on a first come first serve basis.

Plan based on your child’s age

If your child is heading into their final year at school, you may want to keep their uniform for their younger sibling to grow into it. Uniforms don’t tend to change much and you could be saving yourself money down the line.

Consider going DIY

When school kits rip, a simple needle and thread can do the trick in getting them repaired. Otherwise, you’ll be forking out for a new uniform when the old one fits perfectly fine but has a little hole that can be fixed at home. If your sewing skills aren’t up to par, a local business offering repairs and alterations may be able to help.

How to apply for a school uniform grant in Glasgow

In Glasgow Clothing Grant payments will be made automatically for families who are currently in receipt of Council Tax Reduction from Glasgow City Council and their children are detailed on their claim. You do not need to re-apply.

If you do not receive your payment automatically, you can apply online from June 12 2023.

If you don’t live in Glasgow, all councils in Scotland offer school uniform grants worth at least £120 if your child is in primary school, and £150 if they are in secondary school. Councils can choose to pay more than this.

The eligibility criteria varies between councils but in most cases you need to be claiming free school meals or benefits. Visit MyGov.scot for more information.

1 . ApparelXchange Down on Nithsdale Road, you can find ApparelXchange, a social enterprise dedicated to refurbish pre-loved childrens clothing - including school uniforms!

2 . BE Uniforms BE Uniforms is handily located right next to Argyle Street train station - and those with a Young Scot Card can get 15% off school uniforms

3 . Marks and Spencer’s Although often seen as a pricier option than most supermarkets, - M&S this year have partnered with Oxfam and Ebay to offer a pre-loved back-to-school range in shops across Glasgow (and the rest of Scotland). Bare in mind that the M&S on Sauchiehall Street is shut now though!

4 . Lidl Lidl (find your nearest) are price-matching Aldi, meaning you can get a full school uniform for £5 (ages 4-12). This is only while stocks last however - so if you leave it late there might not be much left!

