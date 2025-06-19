TK Maxx building in Glasgow City Centre listed for sale

Global real estate advisor, CBRE, has been appointed by HIH Real Estate to bring a flagship retail and office investment opportunity, in the heart of Glasgow city centre, to the market.

Located at 36–48 Argyle Street, the fully let property comprises 82,507 sq ft across basement, ground and three upper floors, and is anchored by TK Maxx.

Offers are invited in excess of £15 million. Prominently positioned on the pedestrianised section of Argyle Street, directly opposite the St Enoch Centre, the asset represents ‘one of the best located, large format retail units in one of the UK’s busiest retail destinations.’

TK Maxx occupies a substantial multi-level flagship unit and has committed to a £1.2 million refurbishment programme, reaffirming its long-term presence. Holland&Barrett has committed to lease a second ground floor unit on a 10 year term from September 2025, contributing further to the building’s strong tenant profile and future potential.

Andrew Shiells, Senior Director at CBRE Scotland, said: "This is a rare opportunity to acquire one of Glasgow’s most prominent high street retail assets. With excellent visibility, strong tenant covenants, and clear value underpinned by ongoing investment from occupiers, it represents a robust, long-term urban retail investment in a location that continues to evolve and strengthen."

The surrounding area is undergoing significant regeneration as part of Glasgow City Council’s ‘Avenues’ project, delivering improved public realm, active travel infrastructure and enhanced connectivity throughout the city core. Coupled with strong occupational demand and recent lettings to major names including Uniqlo and Next, Argyle Street continues to consolidate its position as a retail destination of national significance.