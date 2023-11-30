Topgolf is hosting its first New Year’s Eve party with discounted early bird tickets

Attendees will bring in 2024 with unlimited golf, food, fizz and music.

Fancy bringing in the New Year with a game of golf, food, fizz and music? Well, Rutherglen’s Topgolf is hosting its first Hogmanay event offering ticketholders a private bay, a three-course meal with additional hospitality, a bottle of fizz, a live DJ set and an orchestrated light show.

The venue, which opened earlier this year, holds all-weather, climate-controlled bays which can be rented out for unlimited gameplay on 31 December for groups of four, five and six. Topgolf also promises a bespoke menu on the night including a traditional steak pie skillet and vegetarian options.