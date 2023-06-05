Thousands of kids from across Glasgow and South Lanarkshire invited to Come Play Around this summer with FREE Topgolf sessions

More than 2,000 Glaswegian and South Lanarkshire children and young people are swinging into the end of term with free Topgolf sessions at Glasgow’s biggest and most exciting interactive golf experience.

Youngsters from more than 30 local schools and youth groups are being treated to free Topgolf sessions at the entertainment venue based in Rutherglen. Since it opened in December, Topgolf has proven popular with families, thanks to its range of fun games that anyone can play, comfortable and technology-packed bays, as well as a top-rate food and drink offering with options to suit everyone.

Hosted by Topgolf Glasgow’s very own Playmakers, the young people will enjoy some of the venue’s various immersive games, and because a bit of competition never hurt, teams will be pitted against one another to see who is best, par none.

Topgolf Glasgow created 300 jobs for local people upon opening in Scotland’s biggest city in December, and recently opened their rooftop terrace just in time for the summer, featuring HDTVs showing live sport, a DJ booth and a fully-covered pergola with incredible views of the city.

Simon Green, Director of Operations at Topgolf Glasgow, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to our offer of free taster sessions and we can’t wait to welcome thousands of children and young people to Topgolf Glasgow to celebrate the end of the school year and the start of the summer holidays.

“These sessions will provide schoolchildren from across Glasgow and South Lanarkshire with the opportunity to Come Play Around at Topgolf, and we’re sure they’ll return with their friends and family again and again throughout the summer.”

