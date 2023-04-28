Topgolf Glasgow open new rooftop terrace ahead of bank holiday weekend

The opening of the new third-floor space is the latest addition to the popular golf and leisure experience.

Topgolf Glasgow - the newest and most technologically advanced golf experience - has opened a new rooftop terrace in time for the bank holiday weekend.

The opening of the new third-floor space is the latest addition to the popular golf and leisure facility, which opened in Rutherglen last December.

Kitted out with three HDTVs, a bar, DJ booth and fully covered pergola, the new terrace is the perfect place to spend the warmer summer months with friends and family.

Topgolf Glasgow opens new terrace

From there you can head to one of the climate-controlled, all-weather golf bays, ideal for groups up to six. The entire space can also be reserved for corporate events, with a 96-person capacity.

Players can sip a signature cocktail, a beer or soft drink along with American style hospitality in the beautifully designed outdoor space before or after their game.

Topgolf’s first Scottish destination offers people of all ages and abilities a new and technologically advanced way of golfing, with the new terrace providing another level of entertainment and relaxation for everyone, no matter their skill level.

Players can enjoy a drink and soak up the sun, then choose from a wide range of fun and interactive games including the signature Topgolf game, the fan-favourite (and devilishly addictive) Angry Birds, a variety of virtual courses, and many more.

Simon Green, Director of Operations at Topgolf Glasgow, said: “Our new roof terrace is a brilliant new addition to Topgolf Glasgow and we’ve gone all out to make sure our Players can enjoy some top notch American hospitality but with some Glasgow style.

“The terrace is a space everyone can enjoy and we’re sure it will be a big hit with the people of Glasgow this summer.”

