Trade union calls for new recycling hubs to help tackle fly-tipping issue in Glasgow

New recycling hubs allowing bulk items to be reused while tackling fly-tipping across the city should be introduced in Glasgow, according to the GMB.

GMB trade union convenor Chris Mitchell believes that introducing a “mass recycling scheme” similar to ones set up in Belgium and France would help deter further fly-tipping hot spots from “popping up” in the city. It would also allow people struggling with the cost of living crisis to access everyday household items like tables, chairs, sofas and TVs which they might not otherwise be able to afford.

Statistics held by the local authority show that reports of fly-tipping reduced in 2022 to below pre-covid levels with 19,313 reports. The figure sat at 25,135 and 20,458 in 2021 and 2020. Glasgow City Council also has four household waste recycling centres with arrangements in place to allow certain items to be reused. Restrictions are in place on electrical equipment for safety reasons and pick-ups are undertaken by charities.

Chris Mitchell, GMB convenor, said: “We have done a bit of research to see what is happening in different European countries. There’s a mass recycling scheme in sanitation in countries like France and Belgium where they set up hubs for reusable bulk items. It allows someone in a less fortunate position than someone else to gain access to household goods like tables, chairs or TVs etc.

“In Glasgow the council could put out a poster or social media post listing the bulk items available at these hubs that can be reused. People who are struggling and can’t afford to go out and purchase these items could pay between £2 and £5 for them. I believe this would help stop fly tipping and it would mean nothing would be getting dumped on the streets more regularly than we are seeing now. When it comes to these “recycling hubs”, you could pick two or three depots which are in the best position in the city for people to come and visit. Our members would take pleasure in picking up and delivering these items to someone who has absolutely nothing, no travel or transport.”

Glasgow City Council has confirmed that in the last year alone there were more than 600,000 visits to the household waste recycling centres and they were happy to look at any “practical” option to reduce waste in the city. A spokesman said: “The city’s four household waste recycling centres already provide a wide range of recycling options for bulky waste and are very well used by the Glasgow public, with almost 600,000 visits last year alone.

