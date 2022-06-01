Trade unionists say they will hold protests as the new tax office in Glasgow is officially opened by UK Government ministers.

PCS, which represents civil servants including Inland Revenue staff, is organising a public display of anger during the official visit to 1 Atlantic Square by senior MPs Jacob Rees-Mogg, Stephen Barclay and Heather Wheeler beginning 3.30pm on Monday, May 6.

The union is protesting over the Government’s planned 91,000 job cuts, pay restraint, pensions and a proposed reduction of 33% in redundancy payments.

An email distributed by the union states: “Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency, has recently been involved in stunts attempting to shame civil servants back into work, has implied that we are lazy, and is part of a government which is threatening to cut 91,000 jobs during one of the worst cost of living crises on record”.