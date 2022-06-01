Glasgow weather: Temperatures to stay in double figures, according to Met Office

Sunny spells to be expected at the weekend, as we can look forward to basking in the sunshine with temperatures reaching to a high of 18°c

On Thursday, we can expect cloudy dull skies in most of the region. However, Cumbernauld and Motherwell can expect showers in those areas. Temperatures sit in double figures between 13 to 14 degrees.

Moving towards the end of the week. On Friday, most of the region can expect a wet day, as showers can be expected in Glasgow, Milngavie and Kirkintilloch. However, Cumbernauld and Motherwell can expect a dull, but dry day, as temperatures look to sit in double figures reaching to a high of 16 degrees.