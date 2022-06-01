Glasgow weather: Temperatures to stay in double figures, according to Met Office

On Thursday, we can expect cloudy dull skies in most of the region. However, Cumbernauld and Motherwell can expect showers in those areas. Temperatures sit in double figures between 13 to 14 degrees.
Moving towards the end of the week. On Friday, most of the region can expect a wet day, as showers can be expected in Glasgow, Milngavie and Kirkintilloch. However, Cumbernauld and Motherwell can expect a dull, but dry day, as temperatures look to sit in double figures reaching to a high of 16 degrees.
5 day forecast: we can look forward to warm, sunny spells on both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures reaching to a high of 18 degrees. As we look at Monday of next week, we can expect a dull. cloudy day.