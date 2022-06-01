There will be some road closures in Glasgow to accommodate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend will begin tomorrow.

Preparations for celebrations expected to take place across the city are well under way.

With the two extra days off to celebrate, people will be getting involved with traditional celebrations such as street parties, picnics and other organised events to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Celebrations are expected to take place across Glasgow, meaning that there may be some disruption to travel throughout the city due to road closures.

So, what roads are closed throughout the city of Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about possible road closures this week.

When is the Jubilee?

People across the country will have Thursday 2 June, and Friday 3 June off as a bank holiday to get a kick start on the celebrations.

The official date of the Platinum Jubilee was 6 February, however, celebrations were delayed until June in the hopes of people being able to enjoy the bank holiday in nicer weather.

You can get all the latest weather information for the weekend from GlasgowWorld’s breakdown of the Met Office updates.

Which roads are closed in Glasgow?

Due to street parties celebrating the Platinum Jubilee, Glasgow council confirmed that there would be some roads closed throughout the city.

Glasgow Council confirmed that the following roads would be closed:

Street party road closure at Nottingham Avenue, Kelvindale for Friday 3 June 2022.

Church of Scotland via Possilpark Parish Church. Permission to close the section of Stoneyhurst Street adjacent to Saracen St on Sunday 5th June 2022.

What is the Platinum Jubilee?

The Platinum Jubilee will mark the Queen’s 70 year reign on the throne. The Queen is the first monarch to ever reach this milestone.

According to the official Jubilee website: “a jubilee is a celebration of the life and reign of a monarch. Rather than happening every year, Jubilees only mark significant milestones, making them more special.”

Each Jubilee has a name, used to reflect a certain length of time:

Silver Jubilee: marks 25 years on the throne

Ruby Jubilee: 40 years

Golden Jubilee: 50 years

Diamond Jubilee: 60 years

Sapphire Jubilee: 65 years

Platinum Jubilee: 70 years

What events are happening throughout Glasgow to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee?

Beacon lighting

A beacon lighting ceremony will take place at Paisley Abbey this week to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee.

The first beacon to be lit will actually be thousands of miles away, with the first two being lit on Thursday 2 June in Tonga and Samoa.

The official Jubilee website spoke on the importance of the beacons saying: “a beacon chain, once used as a tool for communication, has now become a symbol of unity across towns, borders, countries and continents and is often the central point of focus for any outdoor gathering or celebration.”

Events

There are a number of events happening across the city to commemorate the Jubilee. From community organised luncheons to family fun days in Cowan Park.