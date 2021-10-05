A8 carriageways to be closed for five nights

A8 carriageways will be closed for five nights next week while essential maintenance is carried out.

What roads will be closed: Road users are warned that the A8 eastbound and westbound carriageways will be closed at various locations for five nights, from 8pm-6am, commencing Monday, October 11.

As a result, the following sections of the A8 carriageway will be closed as the works progress:

A8 eastbound carriageway between Junction 7 Eurocentral and Junction 6a Chapelhall – October 11 (and October 12 if necessary)

A8 eastbound carriageway between Junction 6a Chapelhall and Junction 6 Newhouse – October 12 (and October 13 if necessary)

A8 westbound carriageway between Junction 6 Newhouse and Junction 6a Chapelhall – October 13 (and October 14 if necessary)

A8 westbound carriageway between Junction 6a Chapelhall and Junction 7 Eurocentral – October 14 (and October 15 if necessary)

Why are the carriageways being closed: This traffic management is required to ensure road user and road worker safety whilst essential road marking and road stud works are undertaken.