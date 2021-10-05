A8 carriageways to be closed for five nights

Part of the A8 will be closed for five nights.
What roads will be closed: Road users are warned that the A8 eastbound and westbound carriageways will be closed at various locations for five nights, from 8pm-6am, commencing Monday, October 11.
As a result, the following sections of the A8 carriageway will be closed as the works progress:
- A8 eastbound carriageway between Junction 7 Eurocentral and Junction 6a Chapelhall – October 11 (and October 12 if necessary)
- A8 eastbound carriageway between Junction 6a Chapelhall and Junction 6 Newhouse – October 12 (and October 13 if necessary)
- A8 westbound carriageway between Junction 6 Newhouse and Junction 6a Chapelhall – October 13 (and October 14 if necessary)
- A8 westbound carriageway between Junction 6a Chapelhall and Junction 7 Eurocentral – October 14 (and October 15 if necessary)
Why are the carriageways being closed: This traffic management is required to ensure road user and road worker safety whilst essential road marking and road stud works are undertaken.
The works will be carried out by Scottish Road Partnership on behalf of Transport Scotland to maintain the integrity and safety of this route and have been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, North Lanarkshire Council and the emergency services.