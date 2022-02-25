Active travel plan - which will see 270km of cycle paths built in Glasgow - approved

Glasgow’s 10 year active travel strategy, which will see 270 kilometres of cycle paths built around the city, has been given the green light by city councillors.

The plan, which aims to tackle climate change, faced opposition from Conservative councillors who want more consultation with blind people first.

What is in the plan?

The strategy, which will be completed by 2031, sets out a change for Glasgow in how people and goods move around the city while looking at the design of public streets and spaces.

New cycle paths are to be built around Glasgow.

It will also promote liveable neighbourhoods across Glasgow, by supporting more sustainable methods of transport for the people who live there, while reaffirming the council’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and “Vision Zero” where no-one is killed or seriously injured on the roads, streets, cycle ways and footpaths.

Opposition

The proposals were brought before the city administration committee yesterday (Thursday) but the Conservative group proposed an amendment for more work to be done on the strategy and to include those with disabilities.

Councillor Robert Connelly said: “To us we don’t think there has been enough consultation particularly around communities with mobility issues who are partially sighted or blind.

“I completed a walk around Sauchiehall Street with other members of the Conservative party and a partially sighted group. I believe more consideration needs to be given to those groups and what could make it better for them to have a say in mobility around the streets of Glasgow at the same time as being able to work with communities as a whole.

“We need to look at how to best put active travel infrastructure in place for cycling, walking and public transport. We believe that this paper should not be accepted today and passed back to officers to do a further consultation with these groups and communities.”

He said it should be redrafted and brought back to committee with additional points.

Council defence

SNP councillor Anna Richardson informed the committee that she did not intend to accept the amendment and that council officers had been working hard to make the streets more accessible for everyone.

She said: “I don’t intend to accept that amendment today. I am always absolutely committed to any of this work that we do being compatible with all the groups that are disproportionately impacted.

“It is crucial that when we talk about making our streets more accessible we do so in a way that is for everyone. The first action in the action plan is to make our streets more accessible.

“We will build a network for a range of cycles including bikes that are essentially mobility bikes. We are committed to working with disabled people on design proposals. I need to understand what more needs to be in here.”