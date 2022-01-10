The cost of an important part of life for many Glaswegians is about to rise.

With gas and food prices on the rise, it’s not a great time for many families across Glasgow. And, unfortunately, another part of daily life for a lot of people is also soon to cost more.

Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) - also known as car tax - is going up in April 2022.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How much extra will I have to pay?

The extra cost depends on how big a pollutant your vehicle is - and when it was first registered.

It will cost more to own a car in 2022.

VED is made up of two taxes - the standard rate and the first year rate. The former is a flat rate for all vehicles, while the latter is based on the CO2 figures when the vehicle was built.

For vehicles that were built on or after April 1, 2017, the standard rate is going from £155 to £165.

However, the prices for the first year rates are going up by various amounts.

The first year rates for each CO2 emissions brackets are:

1 to 50 - £10

51 to 75 - £25

76 to 90 - £120

91 to 100 - £150

101 to 110 - £170

111 to 130 - £190

131 to 150 - £230

151 to 170 - £580

171 to 190 - £945

191 to 225 - £1420

226 to 255 - £2015

Over 255 - £2265.

For vehicles registered on or after March 1, 2001, the rates are also going up for the different bands.

The new rates for each band are:

A - £0

B - £20

C - £30

D - £135

E - £165

F - £180

G - £220

H - £265

I - £290

J - £330

K - £360

L - £615

M - £630

More information