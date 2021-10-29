COP26: Additional road closures in Glasgow announced

Additional road closures have been announced ahead of COP26.

Roads around the SEC in Glasgow have been closed to traffic.

A number of major roads close to the SEC, which is hosting the climate summit from Sunday until November 12, have already been closed.

Now it has been announced that more roads will be closed on November 1 - when world leaders will be attending the summit.

What roads will be closed during COP26?

On Monday, November 1, part of Dumbarton Road and Argyle Street will be closed to traffic and no vehicles permitted to be parked on the route.

This is likely to cause severe congestion in the area as it is currently one of the alternative routes that people have been using because of the Clydeside Expressway being closed.

Dumbarton Road and Argyle Street from Byres Road to St Vincent Street will be closed from 10am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday.

Finnieston Street from Argyle Street to Lancefield Quay will also be closed as will a number of other roads in the area that join Argyle Street.

No parking will be permitted on Argyle Street, Dumbarton Road, Finnieston Street and short lengths of the adjoining roads from 8am on Monday. Vehicles left on the route after this time will be removed.

What is Glasgow City Council saying?

Andy Waddell, director of city operations at Glasgow City Council, said: “In general people have heeded the advice to plan ahead when travelling in and around the city.

“Diversion routes are busier due to the Clydeside Expressway being closed but people have taken on board what we’ve been saying about changing how and when they travel to avoid congested areas. This will be particularly important with the additional road closures coming into effect on Monday.