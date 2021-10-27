COP26: RMT says ‘time is running out’ on deal to avoid ScotRail strike

Union RMT has warned ‘time is running out’ over a pay deal which could avert ScotRail strikes during COP26.

RMT members have been given until 5pm today to accept the deal.

The union has demanded that the Scottish Government ‘lift the roadblock’ on fresh talks over the ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper disputes.

RMT said it is ‘ready to reopen negotiations immediately’ and claimed that they had been given a 5pm deadline to accept a new deal on ScotRail - one that has already been rejected by the union following talks with its members.

General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “Time is running out to get a fair deal for Scotland’s rail workers and avoid a shutdown during COP26.

“We stand ready to get back round the table right now but the political leadership in Scotland need to lift their arbitrary deadlines and clear the road blocks to getting those talks back on.