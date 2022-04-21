World Earth Day is here - here’s the events you can get involved with around Glasgow

Earth Day 2022 is here!

Earth Day is an event that aims to draw attention to environment protection every year, it is a chance for everyone to come together and work towards climate solutions.

So, how can you get involved with Earth Day 2022?

Here’s everything you need to know about the day and the events happening in Glasgow.

When is Earth Day?

Earth Day is Friday 22 April in 2022.

What is Earth Day?

Earth day is a global event that works to encourage and raise awareness of climate change and environment protection.

The event was first held on 22 April 1970, and has been commemorated every year since.

Since they began over 1 billion individuals have gotten involved in helping the future of the planet.

What is the theme for Earth Day 2022?

The theme for Earth Day 2022 is Invest in Our Planet.

The official Earth Day website described the meaning behind this year’s theme: “We need to act (boldly), innovate (broadly), and implement (equitably).”

“It’s going to take all of us. All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens — everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet.”

“And while there is still time to solve the climate crisis, time to choose BOTH a prosperous and sustainable future, and time to restore nature and build a healthy planet for our children and their children, time is short.”

Theme is a chance to encourage individuals, governments and businesses to invest in climate protection for future generations.

What Earth Day events are happening in Glasgow?

Earth Day Clean Up

Price: Free

This Earth Day why not take the opportunity to meet others in your community who are to make a difference in the Shettleston area.

There will be a clean up, followed by free refreshments and a discussion.

You will hear about the Shettleston 100 project and find out how you can get involved.

The meeting point will be at 10:45am at The Pantry on Earth Day.

Address: 981 Shettleston Rd, 981 Shettleston Road, Glasgow, G32 7JL Website: Earth Day Event

CINE[STHESIA]: Wild About Scotland

Price: Free

Join in on Earth Day by attending the screening of films exhibiting Scotland’s diverse wildlife and environment.

The films will be shown on an hourly loop and will be the following:

Seabirds in Scotland

By Border Byways

Highland Heronry

Snowy Owls of Shetland

Pollok: A State of Nature

Introducing Mammals

Booking in advance is advised.

This event will take place on Saturday 23 April from 12pm to 4pm.

Address: National Library of Scotland at Kelvin Hall, 1445 Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8AW

Earth Day Livestream - Nature in the Race to Zero

Price: Free

EARTHDAY.ORG, and its partners are presenting the Earth Day Climate Action Summit.

In coalition with this year’s theme, the summit aims to inform people of the issues surrounding climate change and the importance of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century to keep the global temperature below 1.5 °C.

They aim to offer solutions that will help reach the goals to meet the Paris Agreement and encourage as many individuals, businesses and governments to get involved.