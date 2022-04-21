Glasgow weather: Temperature could hit as high as 17 degrees on Friday

Temperatures in Glasgow could hit as high as 17 degrees on Friday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, we can expect sunny spells across the entire region with not a drop of rain in sight, with temperatures hitting double figures between 13 to 17 degrees celsius.

On Saturday, the sunshine looks to change, with dull, cloudy skies in the region - still no chance of rain in most areas, although, Motherwell looks like it might see some drizzle.

However, temperatures still remain in double figures between 11 to 13 degrees.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It should be warm in Glasgow on Friday.