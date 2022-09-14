First Glasgow reveals bus service plans for Queen’s funeral bank holiday

First Glasgow has revealed what bus services will be running on the Queen’s funeral bank holiday.

First Glasgow will be running on the bank holiday.

A bank holiday will be held on Monday, September 19, for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, following her death at Balmoral last week.

The Government announced that it was up to businesses to decide whether to operate or not on the bank holiday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow City Council has confirmed that essential services will be running, not including schools, while supermarkets have announced their plans for the day.

First Glasgow has now confirmed what bus services will be operating in the city on Monday.

It posted an update on its website announcing that a Sunday service will be operating on Monday, with passengers advised to plan their journeys in advance.