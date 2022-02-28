First Glasgow to invest millions of pounds in fully electric and zero emission buses

First Bus is to invest £35 million in new fully electric and zero emission vehicles for the cities of Glasgow and Aberdeen.

These new buses are scheduled to be introduced to the country’s bus network by Spring 2024, thanks to a successful bid in Transport Scotland’s Scottish Zero Emission Bus (ScotZEB) Challenge funding.

The successful bid awards First Glasgow and First Aberdeen a combined £18.6m, and First Bus has committed to spend a further £16.4m.

New buses

The investment will bring 50 new electric buses to First Bus’ Scotstoun depot, with the First Aberdeen zero-emission fleet being bolstered with an additional 24 electric vehicles.

The investments are being made in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

This new committed investment will see First Glasgow adding to the 126 new electric buses that are currently being delivered to its Caledonia depot, taking the total number of First Bus electric vehicles operating in Glasgow city to 200, accounting for over 40 per cent of the total buses operating out of the two First Glasgow city depots.

The approval of ScotZEB funding will also see major infrastructure developments across First Bus’ Scotstoun and Aberdeen depots with both set to receive significant investment in accelerating their electrification, helping to future-proof both depots as First Bus continues towards its commitment to operating a zero-emission bus fleet by 2035.

‘Major milestone’

Duncan Cameron, managing director for First Bus Scotland, said, “Today marks another major milestone in our sustainable travel roadmap with the approval of funding from the Scottish Government allowing us to expand our electric bus infrastructure across the country.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this funding and we are proud to be continuing our journey towards achieving a 100 per cent zero emission fleet by 2035. Scotstoun will become the second of our depots in Glasgow to start its journey towards a zero-emission fleet, while Aberdeen will further enhance its growing number of zero-emission buses.

“Both depots will be future proofed for further investment in zero emissions vehicles as a result of the infrastructure work undertaken.