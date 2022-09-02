Glasgow airport named as one of the worst in the UK for flight cancellations

Glasgow airport was placed on a list of ten of the worst airports in the UK.

New research has shown that Glasgow airport is one of the most likely airports in the UK to face flight cancellations,

The study, by hotel software company HotelTechReport, analysed a recent data release from the Civil Aviation Authority, which showed the number of flights, cancellations and average delays for UK international airports between January and June.

Glasgow airport ran 25,663 flights between January and June this year and had 644 cancellations - that’s 2.51% of flights from the airport that were cancelled in the six month period.

It was also found that Glasgow airport had an average delay time of around 15.31 minutes.

This makes Glasgow airport the fifth worst airport in the UK for flight cancellations - just below Aberdeen in fourth, the Isle of Man in third, London City in second, and Southampton in first.

It found that Southampton Airport had 5.82% of all flights cancelled in the first half of this year, with 6,852 total, of which 399 were cancelled.

When studying every flight that was delayed at Southampton, the average delay was 15.82 minutes. The percentage of cancelled flights is more than two percentage points higher than London City Airport, in second place.

Belfast city came in sixth, and tied with Glasgow on the percentage of cancelled flights at 2.51% - although they ran significantly less flights with only 8498 flights and 644 cancelled journeys.

Coming in seventh was Heathrow, which had the most cancellations of any airport, with 3,477 cancellations along with 166,074 flights in total. However, it only comes in seventh due to its cancellation percentage of 2.09%.

The average delay time of all delayed flights at the airport was also 18.21 minutes.

In eighth place was Bristol, followed by Jersey in nine, and Edinburgh in the tenth spot for the worst UK airports for cancellations.

A spokesperson from HotelTechReport, commenting on the findings, said:”If your local airport finds itself near the top of this list, combined with all the continued cancellations this year, it might be a wise idea to travel a little bit further to catch your flight abroad or even make plans for your ideal staycation later this year or into 2023.