Glasgow bus drivers to get pay rises up to 21.5 per cent

More than 1300 First Glasgow bus drivers are to get pay rises over the next two years, Unite Scotland has announced.

Unite drivers across Glasgow accepted the latest pay offer after months of negotiations, and previously rejected offers.

What is in the new deal?

The new deal delivers:

- Pay rises of between 6 per cent – 21.5 per cent over the next two years, depending on length of service.

- Drivers currently in second year of service on £10.70 per hour will now receive £11 from August 2021 - (2.8 per cent) to £13 from October 2022 - (18.2 per cent).

- Improvement in rosters, unpaid break-times and a shorter working week including a 12-hours maximum length of shift.

- £300 ‘thank you’ payment as part of a UK-wide agreement.

Unite has also secured a commitment from First Glasgow to recruit and train additional drivers alongside it now taking only two years to get to the top pay rate, as opposed to the previous five years, as part of a coordinated effort to attract people into the bus industry.

What is Unite saying?

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “The inflation busting pay deal for many of our drivers in First Glasgow is industry leading. Unite has been working hard over a number of months to secure the best possible result. We are determined to improve the job, pay and conditions of our members, and this pay deal should be a benchmark for all other bus companies to follow.”