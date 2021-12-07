Coffee shop among occupiers secured for transformed landmark Glasgow building

Four more occupiers have been confirmed at a transformed landmark Glasgow building.

A credit reporting agency, an architectural firm, speciality coffee chain and poster retailer will be able to call the mixed-use McLellan Works home.

Who is moving into the building?

Black Sheep Coffee will open in the large unit on the corner of Sauchiehall Street and Rose Street in early 2022 and poster retailer On a Wall Near You will open in a unit next door to the main entrance to the McLellan Works office spaces this month.

In addition, new leases have been agreed with Experian for some 5000 square feet of office space on the third floor of the building and Oberlanders Architects for a 750 sq ft suite on the first floor.

Both suites form part of the refurbishment project that Bywater Properties completed in early 2021 and follow a wave of successful lettings achieved during this year.

What has happened to the building?

Bywater has transformed the iconic building - renamed McLellan Works - into an “innovative” mixed-use development. Fronting onto the north side of Sauchiehall Street, between Dalhousie Street and Rose Street, the building shares its entrance with the McLellan Galleries, currently occupied by Glasgow School of Art.

What are the developers saying?

Daniel Mead, head of asset management, said: “Bywater is proud to have created McLellan Works as a dynamic place in which to work, collaborate and socialise. During 2021 we have created new spaces for nine new businesses to work from in Glasgow, in a period during which others have struggled to lease space in the city and nationally.

“The results at McLellan Works are proof that if property owners put their belief in the power of design and bold research-based ideas and focus their activities on where they can make positive sustainable impacts, then tenants and local stakeholders will respond positively to their projects.”

Peter Hutton of Canning Vale Property who advised Bywater on both retail deals said: “It is great to get Black Sheep and On A Wall Near You signed up to the McLellan Works retail line up.