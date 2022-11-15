The Christmas lights at George Square will be switched on later this month.

Glasgow’s Christmas lights switch-on will make a much-anticipated return this month, as Glasgow Loves Christmas is bringing the free event back to George Square for the first time since 2019.

The switch-on will take place on Sunday 20 November, with over 10,000 people - who were allocated tickets via a ballot - set to attend.

What roads are closed for the lights switch on?

The Christmas lights switch on at George Square takes place this month

The north, east, south and west sides of George Square will be closed from 6.00am-11.59pm on Sunday 20 November, along with the following routes:

Anchor Lane, Cochrane Street, Dundas Lane, Dundas Street, George Street (between Montrose Street and George Square), Hanover Street, John Street, Martha Street, Montrose Street (northbound), Nelson Mandela Place, North Frederick Street, North Hanover Street, South Frederick Street, West George Street, Ingram Street, Queen Street and St Vincent Place.

Advertisement

Montrose Street (southbound) and George Street (between Montrose Street and Shuttle Street) will be closed to traffic from noon until 11.59pm on Sunday 20 November.

George Square will be closed to the public from 3.00pm on Sunday 20 November in preparation for the event. Pedestrian access will be retained for residents and local businesses.