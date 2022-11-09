After a long period of uncertainty, it was announced by Glasgow Life that the Christmas markets will be making their return this year - but this time better than ever

Glasgow Christmas Markets are officially back on for the 2022 as organisers, Glasgow Loves Christmas, announced the comeback of the Christmas Markets today - alongside the return of the ice rink, observation wheel, ice climbing wall and more as the Christmas Markets return to both St Enoch’s and George Square.

Glasgow Loves Christmas has confirmed St Enoch Square and George Square will be transformed into ‘winter wonderlands’ as soon as next week - featuring everything from carousels and street food hubs to a ‘Bavarian moose bar’ and even bungee trampolines.

When will the St. Enochs Christmas Market open?

The St Enoch Square ‘Christmas Fair’ will open to the public at noon on Friday, November 18, featuring theme-park ride The Blizzard - an attraction capable of reaching speeds of up to 70mph. Other rides at St Enochs include an ice climbing wall, Santa’s runaway train ride for children, bungee trampolines, a ‘trail funhouse’ and a helter-skelter.

Old favourites of St Enochs Christmas Market will return including street food stalls, a marshmallow toasting station, and the Bavarian moose bar and swing grill where you can grab mulled festive drinks.

Running from Friday, November 18 until Tuesday, January , the Christmas Market at St Enoch Square will open on the following dates and times:

Saturdays and Sundays – 10am-9pm

Exceptions to times on Saturdays and Sundays include: Christmas Eve (10am-8pm), Christmas Day (CLOSED), New Years Eve (10am-8pm), and New Years Day (CLOSED).

Monday to Friday – Noon-9pm

Exceptions to weekday times include: Thursday December 22 and Friday December 23 (10am-9pm), Tuesday December 27 - Friday December 30 (10am-9pm), and Monday January 2 and Tuesday January 3(10am-9pm).

When will the George Square Christmas Market open?

The opening of the Christmas Fair at George Square, at midday on Thursday, December 1. It will present Glaswegians (and tourists too!) the opportunity to glide across an ice rink in the heart of the city.

Visitors to the Christmas Fair at George Square can also sample the sights from atop a 33-metre-high big wheel - and soar around George Square in Venetian flying chairs. The site also boasts a free entertainment stage, Victorian carousel, Santa’s flying balloons, children’s Christmas train ride, a street food hub, festive-themed bar, Bavarian swing grill - and a snow globe ideal for photo opportunities.

In keeping with tradition, a crib and 50ft Christmas tree will also take pride of place in George Square.

The Christmas Market at George Square and its ice rink will open from Thursday December 1 to Sunday January 8 2023 on the days and times below:

Monday to Friday – 10am-10pm (last skating session at 9pm)

With the exceptions of: Thursday December 1 (Noon-10pm), and Boxing Day, Monday December 26 (Noon-10pm).

Saturdays and Sundays – 10am-10pm (last skating session at 9pm)

With the Exceptions of: Christmas Eve (10am-8pm, last skating session at 7.00pm), Christmas Day (CLOSED), New Years Eve (10am-8pm, last skating session at 7pm), and New Years Day (CLOSED).

The Christmas Markets are back! Just when Glasgow thought all was lost this Winter - one might call it, a Christmas miracle?

What do I need to know about the Ice Rink?

The ice rink will open alongisde the George Square Christmas Markets on Thursday, December 1. Held every hour, the ice rink will allow 45-minute sessions which accomodates around 150 skaters on the ice - while family and friends can watch on from the viewing gallery.

Tickets for the George Square ice rink - which include boot hire - cost £13.50 + booking fee for those 16 and over - and £11+ booking fee for under-16s. On-the-day bookings are priced at £15.50 for those 16 and over and £13 for under-16s.

Skating sessions for those with additional support needs, with a capacity of 100 - featuring toned-down lighting and sound - will also take place. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite by searching for ‘Christmas Fair @ George Square’ or from the ice rink box office in George Square, subject to availability.

Additional support needs skating sessions will be held on Sunday December 4, Sunday December 11, and Sunday December 18, starting at 10am. The ice rink is open the same hours as George Square Christmas Markets - with the last skating session taking place an hour before closure each day.

