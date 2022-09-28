The Christmas light switch-on will return to George Square this festive season for the first time since 2019.

Glasgow’s Christmas lights switch-on will make a much-anticipated return in 2022, as the city kicks off its festive celebrations in it’s traditional style.

Glasgow Loves Christmas is bringing the free event back to George Square for the first time since 2019.

The switch-on will take place on Sunday 20 November, with tickets information expected to be confirmed soon. The illumination of Glasgow’s festive decorations will start the countdown to Christmas, with plenty of family favourite traditions to follow, including the Blessing of the Crib in George Square, Baby’s First Christmas, and the Glasgow Santa Dash.

While Glasgow Green won’t host a fireworks display this year, there is a whole host of top-class activities and entertainment on offer in Glasgow over winter and in the run-up to Christmas for everyone to enjoy.

The last time the Christmas lights were switched on in Glasgow was in 2019 (Photo by Bill Murray / SNS Group)

What’s on in Glasgow this Christmas?

Elfingrove presents a chance to skate under the stars at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum (24 November-8 January 2023), while the city’s concert venues will be packed full of family-friendly performances, from Elf The Musical at the OVO Hydro (10 and 11 December) to the Christmas Spectacular show at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on 20 December, among many more.

An accessibly priced pantomime performance of Mother Goose, presented by Glasgow Life Arts, will also tour round community venues in Glasgow from 30 November to 17 December.

Glasgow’s Lord Provost, Jacqueline McLaren, said: “Christmas is a time for family and friends to be together and it’s wonderful to be looking forward to the switch-on. It is a welcome return to the city’s festive traditions after the challenges of the last two years.”