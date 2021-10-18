Glasgow council considering feminist town planning report

Glasgow City Council is considering a report which puts women at the heart of a safer city - claiming safety is a ‘key consideration’ in its work as it looks to implement a new travel strategy.

Glasgow City Council has unveiled plans to consider a new travel strategy after receiving a report which puts women at the heart of safer, better city parks and buses.

The council’s response comes as Young Women Lead, a group established by YWCA Scotland to increase younger female political participation, published its report, ‘Glasgow: A Feminist City?’, which looks at ways to change parks and buses to make them safer by embracing a ‘feminist town planning’ approach.

Proposals include introducing a women’s bus service at night, creating a new single ticket for all modes of public transport, cutting down park hedges and increasing lighting at bus stops and in open spaces.

The research began around the time the case of 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard – who was kidnapped, raped and murdered in London – rose to national prominence.

Young Women Lead has sent a letter to the council asking for a response to its proposals in order to actively engage with the town planning system in Glasgow.

Glasgow City Council’s response said there was a need to consider the report in more detail.

But the council revealed it had begun a consultation on a travel strategy which considers some of the concerns the report looks into.

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said: “Clearly we wish to consider this report in more detail before providing a substantive response.

“Community safety is a key consideration in wide range of our work in everything from street lighting to how we manage open spaces.

“We have also just opened a consultation on a new active travel strategy for the city and elements of that strategy are reflected in concerns highlighted by Young Women Lead.

