Gleeson will take over the reigns from November 8th, replacing Grant Scott who has been in charge on an interim basis

Glasgow City have appointed Eileen Gleeson as their new Head Coach on a two-year contract.

Gleeson, who is currently Assistant Manager with the Republic of Ireland Women’s A squad, will step down from her international post after their upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying double-header against Sweden and Finland later this month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She will commence in her new post with the 15-time Scottish Women’s Premier League champions on November 8th, with Grant Scott remaining in charge on an Interim basis until then.

The UEFA Pro Licence Coach boasts an impressive list of domestic achievements on her CV having guided Peamount United to six trophies, which included leading the Irish outfit to a memorable treble in 2010.

The following season, Gleeson won the inaugural Women’s National League title and became the first coach to manage an Irish side to the knockout stages of the UEFA Women’s Champions League during the 2011/12 season where they lost out to Paris Saint Germain in the last 32 of the competition.

Gleeson is determined to maintain City’s status as the dominant force in Scottish Women’s Football and aims to build on the success achieved by previous manager Scott Booth.

She said: “I am honoured to be taking the role of Glasgow City Head Coach.

“For many years I have admired the progressive, ambitious, and inclusive values promoted by Glasgow City and their ongoing commitment to providing opportunities and pathways for girls and women to participate at all levels of the game.

“Glasgow City are a trail blazing club who continue to push boundaries and drive standards in Scottish Women’s Football and beyond as demonstrated by their unrivalled success both on and off the pitch.

“I am delighted to be part of such a club where winning ways are driven by a culture of high standards and a refusal to stand still.

“I want to add to Glasgow City’s success and will be very ambitious about this. While winning will always be important it is more important that we reflect the club’s values both on and off the pitch.

“I am very excited to get started in the role and to continue to build on the excellent work of all involved to date.”

Chief Executive Laura Montgomery declared she had kept tabs on Gleeson’s progress for several years and was thrilled to capture her number one target.

She admitted: “I made no secret some months ago, that this was not a position we would be advertising. We have had a clear plan for some time regarding succession at our Football Club and were prepared to play the long game to ensure we got the candidate we were after.

“I first met Eileen over 5 years ago and have known since then that I would want her to be Head Coach of our Football Club one day.

“Her football knowledge, player management skills and attention to detail is in my opinion unrivalled, and you only have to look at the PhD she is about to complete, based on decision making in elite football, know that she is not only an intelligent woman, but one who’s own thirst for knowledge and to improve is impressive.”

Montgomery also issued a message of thanks to former Hibernian Ladies coach Grant Scott, who took the job on a short-term basis and has registered five wins and one draw from their opening six SWPL games this season.

She added: “I need to say a massive thank you to Grant Scott who has been nothing short of fantastic for us. He is an excellent coach and incredibly well thought of at this club.

“Like Eileen, Grant was again my only choice to ask to be Interim Head Coach for us, to help us through this transition period and one that I am so delighted he accepted.