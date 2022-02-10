Glasgow council to encourage Scottish Government to allow e-scooters on roads

Glasgow council bosses are set to encourage the Scottish Government to make electric scooters legal on the “road network.”

The idea contained in the council’s transport strategy policies would form part of huge plans to make transport greener in the city.

The document said the use of the scooters, which are allowed to travel at 15mph in some parts of the UK in public areas, would be closely monitored if rolled out.

Although people can buy e scooters, it is against the law to ride them in public areas including roads, pavements and parks. But some areas in the UK including London are allowing people to ride them in certain zones as part of trials for rent.

What does the council want to do?

The Glasgow council proposed strategy said: “ Recognise the role that e-scooters can play in a sustainable transport system in Glasgow.”

It added: “Encourage the Scottish Government to change legislation to enable the use of e-scooters on the road network in Scotland, subject to positive results from trials.”

It continued: “If introduced, closely monitor the use of e-scooters in Glasgow, ensure pedestrians are protected where possible whilst supporting safe use of e-scooters and incorporate guidance on e-scooter use into our behaviour change toolkits.”

Opposition

Conservative Councillor Kyle Thornton has called for the e-scooter policy to be removed as he said there wasn’t enough evidence to support their introduction currently.

He made the comment during the environment, sustainability and carbon reduction city policy last week but his amendment which mentioned e-scooters among other issues did not gain support.

The Glasgow transport strategy final policy framework – covering more than 100 policies – has been referred to the council’s city administration committee for final approval.

The vision wants car kilometres travelled in the city to be slashed by 30 per cent come 2030. It is hoped with infrastructure changes more people will choose, walking cycling or public transport to get about.