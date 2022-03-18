Glasgow parents complain about ‘complicated’ under 22 free bus travel scheme

Dozens of parents have vented frustration about the “complicated” under 22s bus pass application as Transport Scotland says it is determined young people don’t miss out.

Mums and dads posted more than 1,000 comments on Facebook to share their experiences with the process described as a “joke” among other remarks.

It comes as a Transport Scotland spokesperson said they understand some people may have found it “complex” but they need to ensure identity verification standards and safety of children.

Only 7.6 per cent of the 107,000 young people eligible for the free travel pass in Glasgow – 8,209 – have so far managed to get their hands on one. But uptake varies across Scotland – with some areas having more success.

A number of parents have been heading to the library to get assistance with obtaining the card while others got help from school.

The new bus travel scheme has launched in Scotland.

Parents voiced their complaints after we reported councillor concerns about the under 22s bus pass application process being “complicated” at a Glasgow City Council meeting.

Claire Baker commented online: “So pleased to see we weren’t the only parents who struggled with this. The form is unnecessarily over complicated. We’re now it our second attempt at doing it and if it’s rejected again we won’t be trying a third.”

Victoria Thomson said: “It’s an absolute joke. Applied at library as online was ridiculous.”

She added: “The bus drivers have still to charge kids. How about till you get it sorted they let kids on for free with no pass.”

But describing the free scheme as “absolutely fantastic,” Thomas Purser said: “My son works the other side of Glasgow and this free bus pass saves him £4.50 per day.”

When asked about the application process, a Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We are absolutely determined to ensure that the children and young people who might benefit the most from free bus travel don’t miss out.

“We know that some families might not be able to apply online or have the required identify proofs to do so. That is why there are a number of different ways of applying, including directly with the local council who can also coordinate through schools. We know that some local authorities are already enabling schools to sign up young people to the Young Scot entitlement card and we would encourage others to do so.”

The free bus pass scheme for under 22s began on January 31.

Explaining the benefits, The Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Extending free bus travel to all of Scotland’s children and young people under 22 is making public transport more affordable, helping to improve access to education, leisure, and work, while supporting them to travel sustainably. Over 1.5 million journeys have already been made under the new scheme.”

He added: “We understand some parents and young people might have found the application process complex but we need to ensure that it complies with identity verification standards and to ensure the safety of children.

“We are committed to continue working with delivery partners to develop the application process in light of feedback – and the new mobile application, ‘Transport Scot Pass Collect’, lets people aged 16 to 21, who already have a Young Scot National Entitlement Card (NEC) or non-Young Scot branded NEC, collect free bus travel onto their existing NEC card, without having to apply for a replacement card.”