ScotRail starts temporary timetable today - major Glasgow routes affected

ScotRail has introduced a temporary timetable, as it continues to struggle in the battle against Covid-19.

The train operator has been forced to cancel hundreds of services over the last few weeks because of staff self-isolating due to Covid.

The spread of Omicron has seen a rapid rise in the number of its staff forced to take time off, with absences meaning that services have had to be cut back.

New timetable

ScotRail has now introduced a temporary timetable in a bid to provide customers with a level of certainty about what services will be going ahead.

Hundreds of ScotRail services have been cancelled because of Covid this week alone. Picture: John Devlin

Timetable changes are mainly focused across the central belt - with changes spread out across the day where possible to minimise the impact on customers’ journeys - and will operate Monday to Friday until Friday, January 28, 2022.

What services are affected?

The following Glasgow services are impacted: Glasgow Central to Neilston/Newton, Glasgow Central to East Kilbride, Glasgow Central to Lanark, Glasgow Central to Ayrshire, Inverclyde and Stranraer, Glasgow Central to Edinburgh via Shotts, Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh via Airdrie and Bathgate, Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh via Cumbernauld and Falkirk Grahamston, Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh via Stirling, Dunblane and Alloa, and Glasgow Queen Street to Anniesland.

You can find the full list of changes on the ScotRail site .

Where services have been cancelled, customers may be entitled to a refund on their ticket.

What is ScotRail saying?

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: “Like most businesses, ScotRail is not immune to the impact of coronavirus. We’ve been working flat out to run a safe and reliable railway in really difficult and rapidly changing circumstances.

“As we continue to battle against the impact of coronavirus, we want to provide customers with a level of certainty, which is why we are introducing some temporary changes to our timetable from Tuesday, 4 January until Friday, 28 January 2022.

“We’ve looked to spread these changes out across the day where possible to minimise the impact on our customers, but people should plan ahead and continue to check the train times right up until they arrive at the station.