A councillor has described Maryhill as a railway “desert” and said people are abandoning trains due to the problems, after Scotrail’s reduced timetable saw all weekend services cancelled.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour Councillor Keiran O’Neill said trains used to run twice an hour pre-pandemic to Glasgow Queen Street. He wants them to return to more frequent levels again.

ScotRail’s current temporary timetable shows the last train from Queen Street to Maryhill is scheduled to leave at 6.03pm from Monday to Friday and there is one service an hour throughout the day.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The temporary timetable was introduced on Monday following a shortage of train drivers in relation to a dispute over pay. A Saturday service is due to resume again on May 28.

But Maryland Councillor O’Neill said there has been a “long standing” issue with the railway service from Anniesland to Queen Street.

Councillor O’Neill said: “I want a reliable and regular service and want the line electrified as as soon as possible.

“People want to get the train but when they get to the station it is cancelled.”

He told the local democracy reporting service: “It is the only rail service for people living in the north of the city” and described the area as a “rail desert.”

Commenting on the most recent disruption in a letter to ScotRail, he said: “It is simply not acceptable that we have seen a further reduction in the frequency of services along the Maryhill line and that there won’t even be a service for people to make use of at the weekend.

He added: “I would also welcome any update on any representations that Scotland’s Railway has made to Network Rail regarding the electrification of the Maryhill line, which I am sure you will understand is a priority for local passengers.”

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “We’re sorry to our customers for the disruption they are facing as a result of the reduction in services, and we share their frustration.