If you’ve driven through Glasgow on the M8, you’ll have noticed these works.

Drive on the M8 westbound in Glasgow at rush hour or during the peak periods at a weekend, and you’ll probably get stuck in a long queue.

After spending a considerable length of time slowly making progress, you’ll find the traffic suddenly speeds up and returns to normal.

And, more than likely, you’ll find yourself at the Woodside Viaduct when this happens.

Work on the area started in 2021.

Works are being carried out at the site - and it’ll be a while before they’re completed. While this is being done, two lanes have been closed off, restricting motorists to just two lanes - the cause of the bottleneck. There are also speed restrictions in force.

On top of that, several of the slip roads in the area have been closed. And there have been road closures underneath the structure.

But what is being done and how long will the work last?

Here’s everything you need to know about the roadworks at the Woodside Viaduct.

What works are being carried out?

Maintenance work is being carried out at the Woodside Viaduct structure, between junctions 16 and 17, as the M8 reaches the city centre and Charing Cross.

The structure is the bridge that carries the M8 across the A804 and the A81, near the Cowcaddens subway station.

The work that is being done at the moment is the installation of props to support the structure.

The actual repairs haven’t even started yet.

Why is the work being carried out?

It has been around half a century since the completion of the M8 section around Charing Cross - works so destructive that it saw many people turn against plans for a ring road around Glasgow.

When structural checks were carried out on the Woodside Viaduct early last year, it was discovered that they were in a worse state than anticipated.

How long will the works last?

As mentioned above, the actual repairs to the Woodside Viaduct are yet to start.

The temporary propping works are expected to last until November 2023, at which point permanent repairs will be carried out.

The designs for the final repairs are now being drawn up.

The closures underneath the structure will continue until the work is finished, while restrictions on the M8 are likely to last until the props supporting the viaduct have been installed.

Why does it look like nobody is working?

You might have driven past the site and wondered why you haven’t actually seen anyone working. According to Traffic Scotland, this is because investigation, design, stakeholder and construction activities are ongoing for the works supporting the viaduct.

The website explains: “Investigation and planning is vital for the efficient delivery of this project due to the number of underground services, proximity of the SPT subway and the need to keep all other modes of transport fully active in the area.”

