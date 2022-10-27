Three new retailers set to open at Buchanan Galleries

The Glasgow shopping centre is set to welcome new brands.

The Buchanan Galleries has confirmed that several new brands will be available from the shopping centre in the coming weeks.

It comes after Dubai perfume company DXB Perfume opened a new outlet, offering more than one hundred perfumes.

The first new arrival is Heritage Accessories, which will open on October 28.

According to the shopping centre’s website, the brand ‘takes inspiration from classic British tweeds and checks mastered by craftsmen and mill workers over the past few centuries’.

On November 1, the Buchanan Galleries welcomes Daisy & Duck.

The business sells bath and home fragrance products which are handmade in the Scottish borders.

Finally, on November 2, The Name Shops arrives at the shopping centre.

It is a small family business which offers customisable clothing, accessories and blankets for babies and young children.