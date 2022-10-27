Plans to develop derelict Anderston site with offices and homes

Plans for an Anderston site have been revealed.

Property developer Summix Capital has revealed proposals to deliver a mixed-use development on a brownfield site at Central Quay.

The development site currently includes an office building at 2 Central Quay, extending to just under 80,000 square feet, and a neighbouring 4.43-acre site to the east.

Summix Capital wants to build development that includes private for-sale residential dwellings with family housing; affordable flexible office space; and purpose-built student accommodation, with the provision of commercial space on the ground floor.

The site of the proposed development.

The development site has lain derelict for a considerable period.

The site, in conjunction with land to the south, benefits from planning permission in principle for a mixed-use development. This includes offices, residential, hotel, and associated ground floor commercial uses with access, parking, landscaping and associated works.

The southern parcel of land has been sold separately to Platform_, who are currently constructing 498 build-to-rent (BTR) apartments. It comprises four blocks, one of which, at 20 storeys, is one of Glasgow’s tallest buildings

As part of the pre-application consultation process, statutory events will be held on November 24 and January 19, 2023, between 2-7 pm, at '2 Central Quay', located at 89 Hydepark Street.

Further information will be advertised to the community closer to the time.

A representative from Summix Capital said: "These exciting proposals represent a significant investment in Glasgow and will serve to regenerate a current brownfield site, providing much-needed housing and commercial space.

“The site has lain derelict for a considerable period of time, and its redevelopment will be a welcome addition to the community. As a company, we are committed to pursuing a Net Zero Carbon strategy by 2030, and this development will be in accordance with this.

