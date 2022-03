Roadworks on the M8, set to last three months, have been postponed.

Essential bridge refurbishment work was due to begin between junctions 25 and 25a today (Monday), lasting until June 30.

However, it has now been announced that these works have been postponed - a new starting date has yet to be issued.

