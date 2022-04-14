New electric shuttle bus running at Glasgow park

Visitors to Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park will be able to explore it on a new 100% electric shuttle bus.

Coinciding with the re-opening of the iconic Burrell Collection, active travel improvements are being introduced across Pollok Country Park to make the park even more accessible to everyone, including the free shuttle bus service supported by SP Energy Networks.

The brand-new electric shuttle bus has been funded by SP Energy Networks’ Green Economy Fund.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available from the main park entrance at 2060 Pollokshaws Road, the electric shuttle bus will run every 30 minutes and link to Pollok House and the refurbished Burrell Collection, allowing all visitors to explore the picturesque sights within the park.

The introduction of the electric shuttle bus service is part of a wider investment in the park by Glasgow Life and Glasgow City Council, which are also supporting the operating costs of the shuttle bus.

The new bus is running at Pollok Country Park.

Other developments across the park include prioritisation of pedestrians and cyclists, path improvements, new benches and signage, a new viewing platform on Pollok Avenue, as well as provision of bike racks and a NextBike hub.

Andy Waddell, director of operations, Glasgow City Council, said: “Pollok Country Park is a stunning open space that is extremely popular with locals and visitors alike. Extensive work has been carried out within the park to make it a friendlier environment for walking, wheeling and cycling and we want to encourage people travelling to the park to get there as sustainably as possible.

“As part of these new arrangements, we are delighted to have a new electric shuttle bus service that will help visitors arriving by public transport to access the main attractions completely free of charge. Traffic and car parking were identified as major issues during our consultations with park users and we hope the shuttle bus service will support a change in transport choices for those visiting one of Glasgow’s most loved green spaces.”

Frank Mitchell, CEO at SP Energy Networks, said: “Supporting and investing in our communities is core to what we do and we’re so pleased to be able to provide a new, free, electric bus to Glasgow’s largest park. We hope this service will help make Pollok Country Park even more accessible and sustainable to visitors and locals alike for years to come.”