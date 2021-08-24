Parking charges at Glasgow Royal Infirmary to end permanently

Parking will now be free at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
What: The Scottish Government has provided the funding for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to complete the buyout of the PFI car park contract at Glasgow Royal Infirmary for £26.3 million, taking over the facility.
What does this means: Parking charges have been suspended at the hospital since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The agreements to take the car parks into public hands will mean this becomes permanent.
Health secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to our NHS workforce for their heroic efforts throughout the pandemic and this will ensure that, along with patients and visitors using our hospitals, they will not face the prospect of parking charges returning.