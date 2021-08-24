Parking charges at Glasgow Royal Infirmary to end permanently

Car parking charges at Glasgow Royal Infirmary will not return, after a NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde buy-out.

Parking will now be free at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

What: The Scottish Government has provided the funding for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to complete the buyout of the PFI car park contract at Glasgow Royal Infirmary for £26.3 million, taking over the facility.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What does this means: Parking charges have been suspended at the hospital since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The agreements to take the car parks into public hands will mean this becomes permanent.