The cost of topping up your car with petrol or diesel has reached record highs, making it more expensive for motorists to get around.

It feels a long time since summer 2020, when prices slumped and you could get a litre of petrol for under £1. Since then, prices have shot up and reached highs not seen since almost a decade ago.

Petrol and diesel prices have hit new highs in the last week. The cost of petrol has risen to 148.02p per litre, while diesel hit 151.57p per litre on Thursday.

Thankfully, confused.com has a guide to help you find the cheapest petrol and diesel prices around the UK. So we sought out the cheapest petrol stations within a five mile radius of Glasgow City Chambers.

Where is the cheapest petrol in Glasgow?

The cheapest spot for petrol within the five mile radius of the City Chambers is actually the Morrisons store in Cambuslang, which offers petrol at 143.7p per litre.

There are a number of stores around Glasgow that offer petrol at 143.9p per litre, including Tesco Extra on Cobden Road and Annick Street, as well as the store on Dalmarnock Road in Rutherglen.

Where is the cheapest diesel in Glasgow?

The cheapest spot for diesel within a five-mile radius of the City Chambers is the Sainsburys store in Braehead, at 146.9p per litre.

A number of petrol stations offer diesel at 147.7p per litre, including the Morrisons stores in Anniesland and Newlands, and the ASDA in Toryglen.

How do I find the cheapest petrol and diesel near me?

If you sign up for confused.com - or if you’re already a member - you can find the cheapest petrol stations near you. Simply enter your postcode and it will show the cheapest stations near you.