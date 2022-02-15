Sam Fender, Lewis Capaldi and Wolf Alice are among the acts performing at the Glasgow Green festival

Glasgow Green will once again be hosting some of the biggest names in world music this summer with the return of TRNSMT festival.

When is the festival?

TRNSMT 2022 will take place from 8-10 July, at the start of what we all hope will be a booming summer of festivals.

The festival returns to it’s July slot after taking place in September last year.

Who is playing?

Dozens of artists have been announced so far, with the latest batch of names released earlier this week.

Sam Fender, Foals and The Strokes are some of the many eye catching names performing this year.

In addition to these, Glasgow locals Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi will also be performing at their homecoming event.

The artists will be performing on the River, King Tut or Main stage this year.

The line up poster for TRNSMT 2022

Who is playing when?

Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender will be on the main stage on Friday, with Foals, The Strokes and The Snuts performing on Saturday.

Sunday sees Lewis Capaldi, Wolf Alice and DMA’s take to the stage, as well as ones to look out for Jamie Webster and Doncaster Indie Rock group The Reytons.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for all three days are available through the official TRNSMT website

Tickets which allow access to Friday and Saturday and Friday and Sunday have sold out, as well as tickets for the Friday only.

However, there are still other tickets available across the weekend.

How much are TRNSMT tickets?

Friday to Sunday 8-10 July full weekend ticket (£175 + booking fee)

Saturday and Sunday 9-10 July two day ticket (£129 + booking fee)

Saturday 9 July single day ticket (£69 + booking fee)

Sunday 10 July single day ticket (£69 + booking fee)

There is also an option to buy a weekend ticket in instalments, starting at £35 plus booking fee which is paid immediately.

A second payment is made on 1 March and a third on 1 April.

Festival goers at a DJ set at TRNSMT 2021

How do I get into the festival?

The festival is located at Glasgow Green, in the heart of the city, and is within walking distance of the city as well as rail and bus connections.

For the duration of the festival, there will be three entrances located around the site.

Below is listed the entrances along with their ‘What Three Words’ locations

West Entrance (Saltmarket) - ///safe.icon.fries

East Entrance (off Templeton Street) - ///vets.yards.wins

VIP Entrance (Templeton St) - ///grow.pushes.kite

What is important to note is that there is no parking at the festival and that roads around the site will be closed and restricted to local residents who have an official vehicle pass.

What time is the event area open?

According to the TRNSMT website, gates open for the festival at midday and the event closes at 11pm.

The VIP area stays open until Midnight.

There is a box office located next to each entrance.

The box offices open an hour before doors and close at 9pm each night