Public transport services will be affected by the bank holiday next week.

It was announced last weekend that the Queen’s funeral on Monday, September 19, would be a bank holiday.

Big high street chains, supermarkets and businesses have been confirming their plans for the bank holiday, after the government said it was up to them to decide whether to close or not.

ScotRail trains will be running.

Glasgow City Council has said that essential services will be operating - atlhough this does not include schools and nurseries.

But what about public transport in Glasgow?

Here’s our quick guide to train, bus and subway services in Glasgow on Monday.

ScotRail trains

ScotRail has confirmed that services will be running as normal on Monday - leading to some jokey comments, such as ‘would love a normal service any other day thanks’.

It is advising that passengers use the ScotRail app or website to keep up-to-date with the latest journey times.

Buses

First Glasgow has now confirmed what bus services will be operating in the city on Monday.

It posted an update on its website announcing that a Sunday service will be operating on Monday, with passengers advised to plan their journeys in advance.

No services will be running to Maxim Park on Monday.

Subway