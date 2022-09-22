Rail chaos as Glasgow train services to and from England disrupted

A major Scottish rail route has been blocked.

Damaged overhead wires near Lockerbie mean that services between England and Glasgow have been disrupted.

The incident is disrupting passenger and freight services heading in both directions.

Network Rail Scotland engineers are at the West Coast Mainline site and are assessing the damage.

There are damaged overhead wires.

Passengers are being advised to check with their train operator if they are travelling on the route this morning.

According to Avanti West Coast, ScotRail is coveying passengers between Glasgow and Edinburgh in both directions until further notice.