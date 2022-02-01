A hearse was involved in a crash on the M8 at Charing Cross today, with a three mile tail back ensuing.
One man was helped to an ambulance by emergency crews as the incident was attended by multi emergency teams with four fire engines, two ambulances and several police at the scene.
An INRIX alert regarding accident reads: "Two lanes blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on M8 Eastbound between J19 A814 Stobcross Street (Anderston Cross) and J18 A82 Great Western Road ( Charing Cross). Congestion to J16 (Craighall)."