A crash on the M8 this morning caused significant delays for commuters.

A hearse was involved in a crash on the M8 at Charing Cross today, with a three mile tail back ensuing.

One man was helped to an ambulance by emergency crews as the incident was attended by multi emergency teams with four fire engines, two ambulances and several police at the scene.

Stock photo by John Devlin.