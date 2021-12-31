Roadworks to close key road and reduce traffic in the southside from January

Scottish Water is advising road users in south west Glasgow of a key road closure during pipe installation work on a major project to improve the water mains network.

When and where are the roadworks taking place? From Monday 10 January for two weeks there will be lane reductions on Linthaugh Road, Braidcraft Road and Corkerhill Road while the new pipe is laid.

Linthaugh Road will then be closed in both directions from Monday 24 January, Braidcraft Road will be reduced to eastbound traffic only and a traffic contraflow system will be in place on the roundabout where they meet. This is to allow the two ends of the new pipe to be connected.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We have liaised with Glasgow City Council’s roads department when planning the road traffic management.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank affected road users in advance for their patience and understanding.”

What about local access? Local access will be maintained for residents and emergency services. Footpaths will remain open and shops on Braidcraft Terrace will be open as usual.

What is the work for? The road closure will enable Scottish Water to carry out important work to install sections of water main as part of the Glasgow Resilience Project, which involves the installation of seven miles of new pipes.

The new mains will connect the Glasgow area’s water network and the system in Ayrshire to increase resilience and protect supplies for about one million customers.

The new water main is being installed in the Ibrox, Mosspark, Pollok, Priesthill, Nitshill and Parkhouse areas of Glasgow.

When will the project end? The project is being delivered for Scottish Water by Caledonia Water Alliance, our alliance partner, and is expected to be completed in 2023.