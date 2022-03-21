Scotland vs Poland: First Bus to donate Hampden Park bus profits to Ukraine

First Bus will be donating all profits from its X31 Hampden Express service, running ahead of the Scotland vs Poland game at Hampden on Thursday, to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

As the war in Ukraine continues to heavily impact the lives of thousands of civilians, First Bus will be supporting the DEC in its efforts to bring humanitarian aid to where it is needed most.

The bus operator is encouraging people attending the game on Thursday, which was originally scheduled as a match against Ukraine, to play their part in helping to raise vital funds, by choosing to travel on the Hampden Express to and from the venue. The amount raised will be matched pound for pound by First Bus before being donated to the DEC.

Why is First Bus helping?

Duncan Cameron, managing director of First Bus Scotland, said: “The DEC is working round the clock to help and support people in Ukraine, whose lives have been turned upside down by the Russian invasion.

“First Bus will match fund all profits raised from operating the X31 service on Thursday. We would like to encourage people attending the friendly against Poland to choose to travel with us and help to raise as much as we can to support those dealing with extreme challenges and hardship in Ukraine.”

Profits from the service will be donated to Ukraine.

The X31 service will run roughly every 10 minutes from 6.15pm on Thursday and will start its journey on Union Street, outside O’Neill’s Bar.

It will stop at Ingram Street, Glassford Street and Stockwell Street before its final designated drop off point at Hampden on Cathcart Road at Letherby Drive, behind the West Stand.

From the final whistle, passengers will be able to travel safely and easily back to the City Centre by catching the X31 at the same location on Cathcart Road, leaving behind the West Stand next to Tesco Express. The service will drop off at Stockwell Street, Glassford Street and George Square.

Tickets cost £3 for an adult single or £5 for a return. Child singles cost £1.50 and £2.50 for a return. Please note, no other tickets/cards are valid on this special service. Cash (exact fare) and contactless payment options are accepted on board.