Additional train services will be put on ahead of the Scotland vs Ukraine match at Hampden on Wednesday 1 June.

ScotRail announced a temporary timetable last week, cancelling 700 services and resulting in last trains across the country being brought forward - many by hours.

While there will be additional services between Glasgow and Mount Florida - the station nearest the national stadium - final services to most of Scotland’s major cities will leave before the game even kicks off.

Many Scotland fans travel to Scotland games at Hampden from Glasgow Central Station. Picture: John Devlin

The latest service will be to Edinburgh, due to depart Glasgow Queen Street station at 10.15pm, making it highly unlikely fans will be able to make the train.

The final train to both Aberdeen and Dundee will leave Glasgow at 7.45pm - according to the ScotRail app - while the latest anyone can return to Dumfries would be 7.07pm.

Those hoping to head back to Inverness will be unable to do so after 7.07pm and those hoping to return to Perth will need to make the 7.37pm service.

What is the ScotRail strike about?

The strike is due to a pay dispute between Aslef and Scotrail. The drivers union Aslef had balloted members for strike action after they rejected a 2.2% pay offer.

Talks on Thursday (26 May) between the operator and drivers union Aslef resulted in an improved pay offer of 4.2 per cent.

However, even in the event of the union accepting the offer, it has been claimed that it could take as long as ten days to restore the full timetable.

Phil Campbell, the head of customer operations at ScotRail, urged supporters going to the game to plan their journeys ahead of time.

“We know this is a massive match for the Scottish national team and we are looking forward to helping supporters travel to Hampden to play their part in the occasion,” he said.

“It’s also an honour to welcome Ukraine fans to Glasgow.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to support fans travelling to the game by adding additional services where we can and more seats to trains where possible.

“The temporary timetable will still be in place, so it is important that fans plan ahead to make sure they are aware of their options for both getting into the city, and for completing their journey home.”

A win on Wednesday would see Steve Clarke’s team advance to the World Cup qualifier play-off final against Wales, just one step away from booking their place to Qatar later this year.