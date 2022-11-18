Flooding and torrential rain has led to travel disruption for Glasgow commuters this morning.

Flooding has led to disruption on railways, as heavy rain hits some areas in Scotland with an amber weather warning in place in eastern parts of Scotland. The weather has caused ScotRail trains from Glasgow to be delayed or cancelled due to signal failures, overhead line damage and, to add to the mix, a train broke down at Haymarket earlier this morning.

The train operator tweeted about the problems, saying “Extreme rainfall (over a month's worth in some areas between yesterday and tomorrow) is affecting journeys on many routes” - and has imposed some speed restrictions on lines in the east of Scotland until midday.

Many Glasgow to Edinburgh services were cancelled this morning, and a rail replacement bus service is now in place between Glasgow, Stirling, Perth and Dundee.

Network Rail Scotland said journeys will take longer today on the East Coast Mainline between Edinburgh and the Borders, as well as between Aberdeen, Inverness and the Central Belt because of the “extremely high rainfall” which means train speeds need to be limited for safety.

Many Glasgow trains are delayed or cancelled

According to BBC weather 2-3 weeks of rain has fallen in just 24 hours for parts of Scotland with a yellow warning is in place for a large part of eastern Scotland until 6pm on Friday.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said: “The Met Office is warning us to expect a period of difficult weather in parts of eastern Scotland throughout Friday, with heavy rain likely to impact travel in the amber warning area in the north east.