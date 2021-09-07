Glasgow restaurant Chaophraya closes temporarily due to staff shortages

Glasgow city centre restaurant Chaophraya has announced it will be closed until Thursday due to staff shortages.

The restaurant will be closed till Thursday.

The restaurant posted a statement on its website saying it had been left with ‘no other option but to close for dining’.

However, the restaurant is due to reopen at noon on Thursday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement added: Please be assured we explored all avenues before making this very difficult decision and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this causes. As always, the safety of our team and customers remain our first priority.

“As a small gesture, we have decided to offer 20 per cent off our Chaophraya at Home experience until we reopen - find us on Deliveroo (where no code is required) or Click & Collect through our website with code SAVE20.