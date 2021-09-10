Bearsden councillor's road rage over repairs

Angry Bearsden Duncan Cumming at the site on Milngavie Road

Duncan Cumming, Independent Councillor for Bearsden North this week hit out at the lack of urgency by Scottish Water to carry out essential road repairs in his constituency.

In particular, Councillor Cumming highlighted safety concerns at an area of Milngavie Road.

He told the Herald on Tuesday: “Everybody understands public authorities are under significant pressure regarding the pandemic.

"However, to leave a gaping hole exposed for more than three weeks with some safety barriers and cones on Milngavie Road (A81) at the junction of Reid Avenue is utterly unacceptable.”

He added that temporary coning and barriers had essentially narrowed the road to almost one carriageway, which amounted to “a very dangerous situation.”

Over the past few weeks, Councillor Cumming said he had been in touch with East Dunbartonshire Council, who had contacted Scottish Water several times.

Councillor Cumming added: “In addition, I am also extremely concerned that during the first week of July significant water damage occurred to the inspection hatch and the road surface at the junction of Nithsdale Crescent and Rosslyn Road.

"To date, and despite requests, these works are still outstanding and pose significant danger to road users and pedestrians. Scottish Water have a statutory duty to attend to both of these outstanding repairs as a matter of urgency.”

The Herald contacted both Scottish Water and the council.

As the paper went to press yesterday (Wednesday) a Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We apologise for any delay in these repairs being carried out. The manhole cover has been reinstated and a permanent repair will be planned for as soon as possible. Temporary road traffic management has been removed meantime.”